Why are Man United wearing black armbands against Sunderland?
United will also hold a minute’s silence before this afternoon’s clash with Sunderland
Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence and wear black armbands at their Premier League game against Sunderland in tribute to the victims of Thursday’s attack at a synagogue in the city.
Two men, named as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, were both killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, around three miles north of Manchester city centre. Three other people remain in hospital with serious injuries.
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, and there will be tributes when United host Sunderland at Old Trafford this afternoon, with players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.
A minute’s silence will also be held before the 3pm kick-off.
There were similar tributes before Manchester United’s Women’s Super League game against Chelsea on Friday night and similar is planned for Manchester City’s Women’s Super League match against Arsenal today, as well as Manchester City’s Premier League match at Brentford tomorrow.
“It’s a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening,” Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said of the attack in his Friday press conference.
“Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment.”
The suspect, named by police as Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot by officers after the attack.
Includes reporting from PA