Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elisabeth Terland scored a hat-trick as Manchester United beat Norwegian club Brann 3-0 to reach the Women's Champions League for the first time.

The men's team may have no European football this season but Terland, facing her former club in the final round of qualifying, ensured Marc Skinner's side will be among the continent's elite in the league phase.

They overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory with a dominant display at Leigh Sports Village.

Brann's advantage, given to them by Ingrid Stenevik's 76th-minute header against the run of play in Norway last week, was cancelled out after just nine minutes.

Terland won the ball high up the pitch and found Jayde Riviere, who swung in a dangerous cross.

Brann's defence were unable to clear the ball and it fell to Terland, who lashed it into the top corner.

Four minutes later United took the lead on aggregate when Terland headed in Julia Zigiotti's corner at the far post.

open image in gallery ( Barrington Coombs/PA Wire )

Terland came agonisingly close to completing a first-half treble when her curler hit a post.

The Norwegian also had the ball in the net early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for handball.

The hat-trick goal which felt inevitable finally arrived in the 62nd minute.

Terland latched on to Melvine Malard's through ball and coolly tucked it past the onrushing Brann keeper Selma Panengstuen.

United could have added to their tally but Panengstuen made good saves from Fridolina Rolfo and Ella Toone to keep the score down before United's celebrations began.

PA