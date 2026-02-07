Is Manchester United vs Tottenham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
Manchester United play host to Tottenham in today’s lunchtime kick-off with Michael Carrick hoping to maintain his perfect start to life as interim boss at Old Trafford.
Carrick is coming off three wins on the bounce since being appointed last month - a feat Ruben Amorim only achieved once during his 14-month reign - though was fortunate to escape dropped points against Fulham last Sunday, requiring the stoppage-time heroics of Benjamin Sesko to claim victory.
He’ll nevertheless strive to make it four in a row against the team he joined United from as a player in 2006, with the prospect of a relegation fight more than non-existent for Tottenham.
Thomas Frank perhaps survived another close shave with the sack last weekend, with Spurs salvaging a 2-2 draw against Manchester City despite putting in a lifeless first-half performance, but the Dane will need to keep the good results coming if he is to survive long in the Spurs hot seat.
When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?
Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham kicks off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 7 February at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Ultimate, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers can also stream the match on discovery+.
Team news
United should welcome back Mason Mount after taking a knock in training ahead of the Fulham clash. Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined.
Frank will hope to welcome back Micky van de Ven, who missed the City draw with a minor problem, and Dominic Solanke is expected to be fit despite being withdrawn early in that game with a rolled ankle. Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur are among those out with longer-term injuries, while Saturday will come too soon for the returns of Richarlison and Pedro Porro.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gallagher, Palhinha, Sarr; Kolo Muani, Simons, Solanke.
