Thousands of Manchester United supporters are preparing to stage a significant protest against the club’s ownership ahead of their upcoming home fixture, targeting both the Glazer family and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 1958, a prominent fan group, anticipates more than 6,000 fans will march to Old Trafford before United’s Premier League clash with Fulham on 1 February.

The American Glazer family has faced persistent fan fury since controversially acquiring a controlling stake in the club in 2005, with their tenure marked by continuous demonstrations and widespread anger.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who became a co-owner in February 2024, has recently found himself increasingly under fire, with The 1958 confirming he will now also be a direct target of their protest.

The group expects the demonstration to surpass the estimated 5,000-6,000 who marched peacefully against Arsenal last May, potentially becoming "the biggest ever protest against Manchester United’s owners, for the first time also officially directed at Sir Jim Ratcliffe".

A spokesperson for The 1958 articulated the group’s frustration, stating: "Jim Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and, in our opinion, is helping to keep them in charge."

They added: "Twenty-one years of a debt mountain, mismanagement and financial greed is 21 years too long. Enough is enough."

The spokesperson continued their scathing assessment of Ratcliffe’s involvement:

"We will not be complicit. Jim Ratcliffe, you have chosen your side, and it is not ours. You now stand shoulder to shoulder with the Glazers. You are no saviour."

They further criticised his performance, saying: "For many, you come across as a clown, fumbling from one disaster to another, hopelessly out of your depth at one of the world’s greatest football institutions, adored by millions."

The group concluded: "We were promised best in class, but for us the club is a laughing stock resembling a circus, and that includes the new stadium design."

The 1958, which has a history of organising various protests, announced plans for the Fulham fixture amidst ongoing concerns about the club's direction.

While earlier plans for a protest were shelved following fan feedback, the group has confirmed the Fulham demonstration will proceed, despite a recent impressive derby win against Manchester City.

"Earlier this season, we asked supporters if they wanted to protest," the spokesperson from The 1958 explained. "Many chose to give Ratcliffe time. That time has been squandered. The situation is undeniably worse."

They emphasised the protest’s focus: "We beat City, but one swallow does not make a summer. This is not about Carrick and results. It is about our ownership."

The group concluded with a stark warning: "We have been down this path of false hope too many times. History shows what happens at our club with the dysfunctional ownership model we have. They are like a boomerang, and we cannot move on until they are gone."

Meanwhile, two promising United youngsters are reportedly set to embark on loan spells with Sky Bet Championship clubs.

Midfielder Toby Collyer, 22, is understood to be nearing a move to promotion-chasing Hull for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, 18-year-old left-back Harry Amass, who spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the season, is expected to make a temporary switch to Norwich.