Man United bid to break Bryan Mbeumo deadlock with improved offer for Brentford forward
Manchester United are looking to reshape their attack and are confident Mbeumo wants to move to Old Trafford
Manchester United have made a third bid for Bryan Mbeumo, raising their offer of up to £70m, including add-ons.
United are willing to pay Brentford an initial £65m for the Cameroon international, with the possibility of a further £5m, depending on how the forward fares at Old Trafford.
Brentford had wanted a sum in excess of the £62.5m United paid Wolves for their first summer signing, Matheus Cunha, noting that Mbeumo scored more Premier League goals than the Brazilian last season.
Mbeumo, who had also attracted interest from Newcastle and Tottenham, had made it apparent he would prefer to join United.
They submitted an initial offer of £45m, plus a further £10m in add-ons, for the 26-year-old, then improving that to get closer to Brentford’s valuation.
However, that was in June and Brentford had not budged in their valuation of the former Troyes player, leading to United’s third attempt to sign him.
Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, is wanted by Ruben Amorim as he seeks to overhaul his attack after United struck just 44 times in the top flight.
However, while United are willing to sell each of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho and feel each has asked to leave the club, none has been transferred yet, even if they are not allowed to train with Amorim’s team in pre-season.
