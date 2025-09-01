Manchester United complete sale of Antony while Rasmus Hojlund moves on loan
Antony has rejoined Real Betis on a permanent basis while Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United have sold Antony to Real Betis and loaned Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli for the season as Ruben Amorim has continued his clearout of his unwanted attackers.
United have made a loss of more than £60m on Antony, the second most expensive signing in their history, with the winger joining the Spanish club in a €25m (£21.6m) package.
The Premier League club, who paid Ajax £85m for the Brazil international, will also have a 50 percent sell-on clause, while Antony will leave without a pay-off.
Meanwhile, United will make €6m (£5.2m) from Napoli in a loan fee for Hojlund and, with the Serie A champions having a conditional obligation to buy him, a further €44m (£38m) if the Dane signs for the Serie A champions on a permanent basis.
That would mean United sell the Dane for £43m, but, along with the £40m they received for Alejandro Garnacho when he was sold to Chelsea and the Antony fee, could mean they have raised £100m in a week.
However, it would still amount to a substantial loss for United, who paid an initial £64m, with the potential for a further £8m in add-ons, when they signed Hojlund from Atalanta two years ago.
He scored 26 goals in 95 appearances for United but had a 21-game goal drought last season as he lost form.
Hojlund, who has not featured in the matchday squads for any of United’s four games this season, was surplus to requirements after Amorim spent £200m on three new forwards, in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.
Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Betis, scoring nine goals and helping them reach the Conference League final.
But after scoring in his first three league games for United, he only struck twice more in a further 59 top-flight appearances and did not start in the Premier League last season before being borrowed by the Spanish club.
Antony was one of the five players who were not allowed to train with the first-team squad in pre-season because they wanted to leave, along with Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, who has joined Barcelona, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments