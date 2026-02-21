Man City vs Newcastle betting tips

City to win to nil - 21/10 BetVictor

Marmoush to score - 31/20 BetMGM

After being handed a huge lifeline in the Premier League title race, Manchester City could close the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points with a win over Newcastle tonight (8pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw against the bottom-side Wolves on Wednesday, which means if Manchester City win their remaining 12 games, then they will be champions again.

Betting sites still make Mikel Arteta’s side odds-on favourites to win the Premier League, but City’s price has shortened to 13/8 in the wake of back-to-back draws for the Gunners.

The pressure is very much on the leaders after they let a two-nil lead slip at Molineux, and if City can get the win on Saturday, then the pressure levels will rise ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.

We all know what City are capable of when it comes to winning the title. In 2023, they won 11 league games in a row to overhaul Arsenal’s eight-point lead at the top of the league, to win the title with three games remaining, and you wouldn’t put it past them to do it again.

It won’t be easy, though, because their form hasn’t been the best either, with just three wins from their last eight Premier League games, but with such a prize at stake, can they start stacking up the wins, starting with tonight’s clash against the Magpies.

Manchester City vs Newcastle betting preview: City on the charge

Newcastle head to the Etihad Stadium full of confidence after they thrashed Qarabag 6-1 in their Champions League play-off first leg in Baku.

Anthony Gordon scored four goals in the first half to all but secure their place in the last 16 of the competition, and attention now turns to making sure they are in next season’s Champions League, with Eddie Howe’s men starting the weekend nine points off the top four.

City will provide much tougher opposition than Qarabag and have won each of the last 16 home meetings between the two sides, while they are unbeaten in their last 21 against Newcastle at the Etihad.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season, and City have the upper hand so far after beating them in both legs of the League Cup semi-finals.

They won 2-0 at St James’ Park thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki, and then two goals from Omar Marmoush and another from Tijjani Reijnders secured a 5-1 aggregate win to set up a meeting with Arsenal in next month’s final.

But Newcastle did win the last league meeting between the two sides, back in November, when Harvey Barnes scored twice in the 2-1 win.

City have won their last six Premier League home games against Newcastle without conceding a single goal, and football betting sites are strong on City’s chances, making them no bigger than 1/2.

Since conceding four goals in a 5-4 win over Fulham in December, Guardiola’s side have only conceded eight goals in 12 league matches, which is the fewest of any side in that time.

Man City vs Newcastle prediction 1: City to win to nil - 21/10 BetVictor

Marmoush in the goals again

Man City’s Marmoush has a good record against Newcastle, with five goals in his two home games against them in all competitions

As well as the brace in the EFL Cup semi-final, he scored a hat-trick in this fixture last season as City ran out 4-0 winners with James McAtee scoring the other.

He has just eight goals in 32 games this season, and although he is yet to reach the levels of last season, he could still have a big part to play.

Man City vs Newcastle prediction 2: Marmoush to score - 31/20 BetMGM

Man City vs Newcastle team news

Man City vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

Man City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Bernardo, Rodri, O'Reilly, Foden, Haaland, Semenyo.

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Willock, Tonali, Elanga, Joelinton, Barnes, Gordon

Free football bets

Manchester City will have a keen eye on Sunday’s north London derby, for which talkSPORT has enhanced the odds on both Arsenal and Tottenham.

They boosted Arsenal’s odds to win to 30/1, while bettors can back Tottenham at 40/1 to win the contest.

To claim this offer, bettors will need to head to talkSPORT BET using one of the links on this page, open an account, opt-in to the promotion relevant to the team they want to back and then make a first deposit of £5 or more.

The final qualifying step is to place a maximum £1 bet on whichever team you think will win the game at the normal match odds. Should that team win the derby, talkSPORT BET will pay out in cash on the £1 part of the bet and credit the rest in free bets to equal a payout at the advertised enhanced odds.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.