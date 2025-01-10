Man City in talks to sign 20-year-old Uzbekistan international defender
Lens manager Will Still admitted centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov could be leaving this month
Manchester City are in talks with Lens about a deal for the Uzbekistan centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov.
The French club’s manager, Will Still, confirmedKhusanov could leave this month as City look to make him their first January signing. He left Lens’ training ground due to illness and the 20-year-old, who joined Lens in 2023, may have played his last game for the club.
Still said: “We’re not going to lie to each other. We know that there are negotiations in progress, things are moving. We’re not fooled. For the moment, he’s still here and if things were to move, you’ll probably know before me. He went home because he’s really sick. If he’s still available, he’ll be in the squad.”
City are starting a rebuild of their squad in the winter window, with Khusanov one of two young defenders they have targeted. They are also negotiating with Palmeiras about the 18-year-old Brazilian Vitor Reis.
In addition, they want Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, who would prove the most expensive of the trio and perhaps the most difficult to sign as the Bundesliga club are competing for Champions League qualification.
