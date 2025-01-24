New Man City signings to be thrust straight into team amid injury crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City’s three new signings could be plunged into debuts against Chelsea on Saturday as Ruben Dias has been added to Pep Guardiola’s injury list.

Defender Dias suffered a groin problem in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving City waiting to find out how long he faces on the sidelines.

But they have signed two young centre-backs this week, with Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov joining from Lens for an initial £33m and Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis from Palmeiras for £29m, while forward Omar Marmoush arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt for £63m.

Manuel Akanji is City’s lone available senior central defender, with neither John Stones nor Nathan Ake deemed able to play 90 minutes, with Guardiola saying: “Tomorrow we have one centre-back, plus a little bit.”

It means Reis and Khusanov could be put straight into the team, with Guardiola adding: “They can play, but I don't know yet. Vitor is young, a huge personality. Khusanov has already settled, playing in the French league handles fast players. But of course he doesn't speak much English, only French. Communication will be a situation we have to deal with.”

Reis has only made 22 senior appearances for Palmeiras and Guardiola believes he is a signing for the long term, but who he may have to use immediately.

“He's here, of course he can start,” he added. “The situation we have at the back I'm sure we have options. In some positions we struggle. He comes for many years, not just now. For the young players, it is better when everything is going well but he will make us stronger. The club decide it's a player for many years.”

Brazilian Vitor Reis may be thrown straight in at the deep end ( AP )

Marmoush is the second highest scorer in the Bundesliga this season and Guardiola feels he could settle in quite easily.

“Omar, [from] the first training session, I think he will adapt quick,” he said. “The club thought he was for the future for many years with his quality in the final third.”

City will also be without injured winger Jeremy Doku against Chelsea.