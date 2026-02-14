Marc Guehi scores as Man City squeeze past stubborn Salford in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City secured passage to the fifth round of the FA Cup with an unconvincing 2-0 victory over League Two side Salford on Saturday, a stark contrast to the 8-0 dismantling of their neighbours last season.

Pep Guardiola’s heavily rotated side, featuring nine changes from their usual starting XI, relied on an early own goal from Alfie Dorrington and a late strike from Marc Guehi to overcome the lower-league opposition at the Etihad Stadium. Top scorer Erling Haaland and captain Bernardo Silva were notably absent from the squad, highlighting Guardiola’s focus on squad rotation.

The contest’s intensity was largely deflated after just six minutes when Dorrington unfortunately diverted Rayan Ait-Nouri’s low cross past his own goalkeeper. City subsequently played within themselves, allowing Salford to settle into the game.

The Ammies, co-owned by former Manchester United stalwarts Gary Neville and David Beckham, were not without their moments. Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn forced a fine save from James Trafford before the interval, and Brandon Cooper headed narrowly wide.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi with Salford City's Daniel Udoh after the match ( REUTERS/Peter Powell )

City suffered a setback when Max Alleyne, starting at right-back, was forced off after 22 minutes following a collision. Omar Marmoush also had a goal disallowed for offside, preventing City from extending their lead earlier.

As the second half progressed, Salford grew in confidence. John Stones was required to clear a dangerous low cross from Kelly Nmai, who also tested Trafford at his near post with a fierce shot.

However, City’s quality eventually told. Substitutes Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly, and Guehi were introduced, with the latter making an immediate impact. Guehi pounced on a rebound nine minutes from time, after Matt Young pushed away a Rayan Cherki cross, to score his first goal for the club and extinguish any lingering hopes of an upset. Semenyo also struck the post in the closing minutes as City finished strongly.

While the spectacle may have been muted, Guardiola will undoubtedly be content with the progression and the valuable week of rest ahead of their Premier League title challenge.