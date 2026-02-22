Pep Guardiola tells players to have ‘a lot of daiquiris’ after win over Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City secured a vital 2-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, with Nico O'Reilly scoring both goals, a result manager Pep Guardiola described as "massive" for their Premier League title aspirations.

The hard-fought win at the Etihad Stadium narrows Arsenal's lead at the top to just two points, intensifying the championship race.

Guardiola, however, urged his squad to concentrate solely on their upcoming fixture against Leeds next Saturday, rather than getting sidetracked by the broader title picture.

The City boss said: “It was massive. Newcastle are an incredible team.

“That game today is what we are going to face in the next 11. Every game will be like that, a battle.

“Now we have three days off. I say to them ‘what you have to do is take a lot of caipirinhas and daiquiris in these next three days, enjoy life’, and then we make proper sessions and go to Leeds.

“That is the proper way. If we say ‘we win this, then Arsenal do this or Aston Villa’… (you get a) slap in the face and what you thought (would happen), the opposite happens.

open image in gallery Nico O’Reilly scored a brace to help City to victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I know how difficult it will be. Just win the next game, keep going, never give up. Ten games is a lot in the Premier League. Many things are going to happen.”

Buoyed by Arsenal’s unexpected draw against Wolves in midweek, the game began amid a raucous atmosphere.

The mood was more anxious by the end as Newcastle pressed late on, but Guardiola felt the crowd helped City to the three points.

“The vibe and the connection with our fans today was the best of the season,” he said. “We have five (home) games left in the Premier League and we need that vibe.”

open image in gallery Eddie Howe was happy with Newcastle’s display at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

O’Reilly’s double came either side of a deflected Lewis Hall equaliser, rewarding City for a strong first-half showing but Newcastle – having returned from a midweek game in Azerbaijan – proved a different proposition after the break.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “It was a good effort from the lads physically. It has been a really tough run of fixtures for us.

“Every time we enter the pitch I want the players to empty, to give everything. I can’t ask for any more.

“For their two goals I don’t think we defended well enough and we made individual errors but, considering everything we have put into the last few weeks, that was a good performance.”