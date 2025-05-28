Pep Guardiola to lose three key Man City coaches in major revamp
Guardiola will revamp his coaching set-up after a down season with City, which was salvaged by a third placed finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League football next term
Pep Guardiola is losing three key members of his Manchester City backroom staff, including assistant manager Juanma Lillo, to leave the Spaniard in pursuit of a coaching team.
Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens are all leaving City and will not go to the Club World Cup, with Guardiola yet to confirm who will join him in the dugout in the United States.
Vicens, who has been at City for seven years, is going to take up his first managerial job at Portuguese club Braga, where he will replace the former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal.
Lillo, whose contract ends this summer, has spent two spells alongside Guardiola but said he wanted to return to his native Spain, rather than extending his stay in England.
The 59-year-old was such a major influence on Guardiola that the Catalan joined Mexican club Dorados Sinaloa to play for him.
And Guardiola brought Lillo to City in 2020. After two years, he left to manage Al Sadd in Qatar before returning to the Etihad Stadium a year later.
Dominguez, another Spaniard, has worked with Lillo at Al Sadd and Qingdao Huanghai before joining City.
