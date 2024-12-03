Pep Guardiola reveals Ederson reaction to being dropped vs Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola maintains Ederson responded well after being dropped for Stefan Ortega for Manchester City’s defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Ortega committed a foul on Luis Diaz to concede a penalty, which was dispatched by Mohamed Salah, in the 2-0 defeat at Anfield to extend the champions’ poor run of form.

And Guardiola remains coy over his options in goal ahead of facing Nottingham Forest, but insists the Brazilian shot-stopper has responded well to his decision.

“Really good,” Guardiola replied when asked about the Brazilian goalkeeper’s reaction to being benched. “We've known each other for eight years, nine years.

“Ederson is Man City's No. 1, Stefan [Ortega] is No. 2. But maybe Stefan will continue, we will see tomorrow and in the next games.”

open image in gallery Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during a a training session ( Nick Potts/PA Wire )

Guardiola added that City fans will play a big part in their bid to snap a seven-game winless streak against Forest at the Etihad on Wednesday.

He said: “They know exactly what these guys have done, what this team has done in the last decade, many, many good moments we lived together, and they know that we need absolutely the support.

open image in gallery Ortega started in place of Ederson against Liverpool ( REUTERS )

“All of us, the players especially, are human beings, and of course they are willing as always to give everything to try to change the dynamic.

“I would say we are not far away from the team second in the Premier League, but always it's the way you play, the consistency you have in the boxes, and many things that give you the positive thoughts of what is going to happen in future.”