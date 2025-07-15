Man City sign record-breaking £1bn kit deal extension with Puma

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have struck a £1bn deal with Puma for the biggest kit sponsorship contract in Premier League history.

The 2023 Champions League winners will earn around £100m a year from the sportswear company in a long-term agreement that will last at least a decade.

It marks a big increase on City’s previous deal with Puma, which was signed in 2019 and was worth £65m a year to the former Premier League champions. And it provides a boost to Pep Guardiola’s transfer funds after the City manager has spent around £300m already in 2025 in acquiring eight new signings.

The deal is the first £1bn kit deal in English football and the biggest in Premier League history, with the potential £100m in annual earnings well above the deals offered to rival clubs.

Earlier this year, Liverpool agreed a deal with Adidas worth £60m per season, while in 2023 Manchester United signed a 10-year contract with Adidas that is worth around £900m.

While City’s deal promises a record annual fee, it is unclear whether Puma are guaranteeing the nine-figure annual sum or if it is dependent on performance.

Teams regularly sign deals that are somewhat dependent on their performance, with Man Utd’s aforementioned deal meaning the club are receiving £10m less this season as a result of missing out on Champions League football.

Since City started wearing Puma kits in 2019, they have won four Premier League titles and did a treble in 2022-23.

Puma chief executive Arthur Hoeld said: “Puma’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch. Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”

The new deal also includes City’s women and youth sides while other clubs in the City Football Group have separate agreements with Puma.