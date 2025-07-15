Man City sign record-breaking £1bn kit deal extension with Puma
The new deal with the German company runs until at least 2035 and is worth up to £100m per year
Manchester City have struck a £1bn deal with Puma for the biggest kit sponsorship contract in Premier League history.
The 2023 Champions League winners will earn around £100m a year from the sportswear company in a long-term agreement that will last at least a decade.
It marks a big increase on City’s previous deal with Puma, which was signed in 2019 and was worth £65m a year to the former Premier League champions. And it provides a boost to Pep Guardiola’s transfer funds after the City manager has spent around £300m already in 2025 in acquiring eight new signings.
The deal is the first £1bn kit deal in English football and the biggest in Premier League history, with the potential £100m in annual earnings well above the deals offered to rival clubs.
Earlier this year, Liverpool agreed a deal with Adidas worth £60m per season, while in 2023 Manchester United signed a 10-year contract with Adidas that is worth around £900m.
While City’s deal promises a record annual fee, it is unclear whether Puma are guaranteeing the nine-figure annual sum or if it is dependent on performance.
Teams regularly sign deals that are somewhat dependent on their performance, with Man Utd’s aforementioned deal meaning the club are receiving £10m less this season as a result of missing out on Champions League football.
Since City started wearing Puma kits in 2019, they have won four Premier League titles and did a treble in 2022-23.
Puma chief executive Arthur Hoeld said: “Puma’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch. Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”
The new deal also includes City’s women and youth sides while other clubs in the City Football Group have separate agreements with Puma.
