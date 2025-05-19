Pep Guardiola reveals stance over Kevin De Bruyne’s Man City farewell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over whether Kevin De Bruyne will start in his farewell to the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City in the summer after a decade and is arguably the club’s greatest ever player.

But City face a crucial game against Bournemouth on Tuesday, with Guardiola’s team needing four points from their last two matches to qualify for the Champions League, while De Bruyne played the whole of the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Guardiola claimed that De Bruyne is less concerned about starting against Bournemouth than seeing City book a top-five finish.

“What Kevin wants is that we win the game to qualify for the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “I'm going to decide the best players to win the game against Bournemouth.”

Guardiola did not guarantee De Bruyne a substitute appearance, either, adding: “Kevin will get and will deserve what he deserves. That is the best moment and the best compliment for his incredible trajectory. What he has done, and I said many times with incredible other legends in this club, will not be possible for many, many years.”

Guardiola is unsure yet if Mateo Kovacic will be fit after missing the FA Cup final but offered hope that Rodri, who has not played since September, could return. “He is getting better day by day,” he said.

Kevin De Bruyne will bid farewell to Man City this summer ( AP )

The City manager is yet to discuss who will take a penalty with his players after Omar Marmoush missed a spot kick in the FA Cup final.

Marmoush and Erling Haaland decided between themselves on the pitch that the Egyptian would take it.