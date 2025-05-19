Pep Guardiola reveals stance over Kevin De Bruyne’s Man City farewell
The Belgian midfielder will end a glittering spell with the Cityzens this summer, but a farewell appearance against Bournemouth in front of his home supporters is not guaranteed, according to Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over whether Kevin De Bruyne will start in his farewell to the Etihad Stadium.
De Bruyne is leaving Manchester City in the summer after a decade and is arguably the club’s greatest ever player.
But City face a crucial game against Bournemouth on Tuesday, with Guardiola’s team needing four points from their last two matches to qualify for the Champions League, while De Bruyne played the whole of the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.
Guardiola claimed that De Bruyne is less concerned about starting against Bournemouth than seeing City book a top-five finish.
“What Kevin wants is that we win the game to qualify for the Champions League,” Guardiola said. “I'm going to decide the best players to win the game against Bournemouth.”
Guardiola did not guarantee De Bruyne a substitute appearance, either, adding: “Kevin will get and will deserve what he deserves. That is the best moment and the best compliment for his incredible trajectory. What he has done, and I said many times with incredible other legends in this club, will not be possible for many, many years.”
Guardiola is unsure yet if Mateo Kovacic will be fit after missing the FA Cup final but offered hope that Rodri, who has not played since September, could return. “He is getting better day by day,” he said.
The City manager is yet to discuss who will take a penalty with his players after Omar Marmoush missed a spot kick in the FA Cup final.
Marmoush and Erling Haaland decided between themselves on the pitch that the Egyptian would take it.
