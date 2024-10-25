Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kevin De Bruyne remains out for Man City with Pep Guardiola delivering a concerning update with the Belgian’s return still unclear.

The Man City star has been out since coming off injured at half-time in City’s Champions League draw with Inter Milan in September.

Guardiola insisted De Bruyne was “some time away” midweek before City thrashed Sparta Prague, but he has now confirmed there is uncertainty surrounding a timeline for a return.

“No, not yet [available]. I don't know,” Guardiola said. “Yes, of course, I prefer to have all the squad for the amount of games, but it is what it is.

“Hopefully he comes back soon, I don't know yet. I'd like to tell you but I don't know. I don't know, I'm sorry.”

Guardiola also confirmed Kyle Walker, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are also out against Southampton.

Walker returned from international duty with a knee injury, Guardiola revealed, and is also out of the Champions League game. Asked when they would return to action, he said: “I cannot tell you, I don’t know.”

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during training midweek ( Action Images via Reuters )

Guardiola admitted City are weakened by injuries to key players, but said it is the same for their rivals.

“We have four important absences with Kevin, Kyle, Rodri and Oscar [Bobb]. Two of them can hopefully come back [soon]. Oscar may be January and February, I think will be ready. Rodri the season.

“We need them but all the clubs in Europe who play three competitions have quite similar problems.”