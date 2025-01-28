Pep Guardiola explains surprising view on Man City’s Champions League struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City’s perilous position in the Champions League is not a problem but an opportunity.

With a game to go of the group stage, City, the 2023 winners, are on course for an early exit as they stand 25th in the 36-team table.

They have only taken one point from their last four games and need to beat Belgian champions Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to salvage a play-off place.

And Guardiola said, “The situation we have: we have to win the game, and if not, then we won’t continue in the competition.

“We want to go through to have another chance to play another two games and qualify for the next stage. It’s not a problem; it’s an opportunity, a challenge, and we will face it.”

Guardiola insisted he is not even contemplating the prospect of going out but accepted it would be a setback for City.

He said: “For the club, it would not be good, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I know for all the people concerned whether we will qualify or not, I’m thinking we're going to do it.”

Guardiola admitted City deserve to be in the position they are in, but feels their experience in knockout games will stand them in good stead.

He explained: “We are here for the reasons we know, that we have not been good enough, and this is a situation we have lived many times.”

Midfielder Oscar Bobb, who is yet to play this season because of injury, is in the City squad but Guardiola’s three January signings – Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis – are all ineligible. They are still without the injured Rodri, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias.