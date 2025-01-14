Man City’s latest collapse at Brentford sums up what’s gone wrong

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Norgaard scored an added-time equaliser as Brentford fought from two goals down to salvage a point with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium.

Phil Foden scored a second-half brace to give the champions control but – typical of their patchy season – they conceded goals to Yoane Wissa and Norgaard and had to settle for a point from the Premier League clash in west London.

The draw will dampen City’s spirits as they failed to fully take advantage of top-four rivals Chelsea’s draw with Bournemouth.

After Wissa fired a warning shot wide of Stefan Ortega’s post in the opening minutes, the hosts’ reluctance to press City gave Josko Gvardiol plenty of time on the ball.

The defender almost added to his tally of four goals this season with a drilled right-footed attempt which was kept out by Mark Flekken.

The attacking partnership of Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, absent from the Bees’ starting XI in Saturday’s FA Cup third round loss to Plymouth, were showing just how important they are to the west Londoners.

Both players were aggressive off the ball in their own half and, after Wissa hunted a loose ball to play Mbeumo down the right flank, the winger tested Ortega with a powerful effort.

Despite City being second best for much of the first half, Kevin De Bruyne showed his creativity when he forged a big chance for Erling Haaland. The Belgian playmaker used his weaker left foot to whip an outswinging cross to Haaland, whose header from six yards sailed wide.

The action-packed clash continued after the break with both sides edging closer to opening the scoring.

open image in gallery Phil Foden scored twice for City ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Christian Norgaard then grabbed a late equaliser for Brentford ( PA Wire )

After Brentford’s Nathan Collins’ free header from a corner was nodded wide, Savinho almost continued his recent scoring run but saw his shot across goal cannon off the post.

Seconds after Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal was ruled out for offside, Pep Guardiola’s men took a 66th-minute lead. De Bruyne produced another curling ball and Foden turned it home.

When the England international completed his brace 12 minutes later, the visitors were seemingly on course for three points.

However, Wissa gave the hosts hope when he pulled one back with eight minutes remaining.

And, after a valiant midfield display all match, skipper Norgaard’s efforts were rewarded in the second minute of added time when he equalised, heading an effort goalwards which Ortega got a hand to but could not keep out.