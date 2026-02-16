Brentford boss Keith Andrews visits Macclesfield dressing room after FA Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford boss Keith Andrews visited the Macclesfield dressing room to pay tribute to the part-timers after avoiding a giant-killing at Moss Rose by the narrowest of margins.

The National League North side stunned holders Crystal Palace 2-1 just over a month ago – by most estimates the biggest upset in the competition’s long and storied history – and gave themselves every chance of landing another massive top-flight scalp in the fourth round.

They were comfortably the better side in a first half that was characterised by their endeavour and tenacity, making a mockery of the 116 league positions that separate the two teams.

Brentford finally warmed up in the second period but still needed a major slice of good fortune to seal a fifth-round clash with West Ham, Sam Heathcote heading into his own net in the 70th minute while Lewis Fensome’s injury left them a man down.

Andrews made a beeline for the home dressing room at the end of the 1-0 victory and was clapped out after celebrating Macclesfield’s efforts.

“I’ve a lot of respect for the way they play and the spirit they have, it was very impressive,” he said.

“(I told them) what respect I have for what they’ve achieved, the journey they’ve been on. I love the English football pyramid, I’ve played in a lot of it and I’ve coached in a lot of it. I love what it stands for.

“This club is on a really good journey and I love stories like that. It fills my heart. They were immense and they gave us a proper cup tie that most people would have enjoyed… but I can’t say I did!”

Andrews admitted it had been a challenge to pivot swiftly from his side’s previous assignment, against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“Arsenal to Macclesfield… it’s a big shift, for sure,” he said.

“There’s no point saying otherwise, because the facts are that Arsenal are top of the Premier League and Macclesfield are level six, so it’s a huge shift.

“Your mentality gets tested and it’s a very different type of game – everyone bar Brentford fans wanted us to lose and that’s very different for us.”

Macclesfield manager John Rooney, younger brother of former England star Wayne, was pleased with his team and with the show of respect from Andrews.

“I couldn’t be any prouder. Days like this are why you are involved,” he said.

“It’s an unbelievable touch by their manager to come into our dressing room after full-time. He spoke highly of us. Of myself, the players, and the thing he saw was a real togetherness we had about us.

“We’re a close-knit group and in football I think that takes you a long way. I’m proud to go and replicate the Crystal Palace performance. For a club of our level to go toe to toe with two Premier League teams is incredible.”

On Heathcote, who looked distraught after unwittingly providing the decisive touch, Rooney said: “All the lads are a little bit down and Sam’s the same.

“That’s natural, they’ve just lost a football match and it will take a little time but they all know what they’ve achieved.”