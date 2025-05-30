Luis Enrique hopes ‘very difficult journey’ to CL final ends with glory for PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luis Enrique hopes Paris St Germain’s difficult journey to the Champions League final will help them make history on Saturday.

PSG will contest their second European final when they face Inter Milan at Allianz Arena and aim to go one better than in the 2020 loss to Bayern Munich.

Champions League success has been the holy grail for PSG’s owners Qatar Sports Investment since they acquired a majority share in 2011, but Luis Enrique’s team were in dangerous of a league-phase exit after a run of three defeats in four.

A 4-2 win over Manchester City in January revitalised their campaign and after tricky knockout ties with Brest, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal were navigated, Ligue 1 champions PSG enter this final with 28 wins from the 34 fixtures they have played in 2025.

Luis Enrique, a winner in this competition with Barcelona a decade ago, plans a repeat against 2023 runners-up Inter.

“What I tried to transmit to the players is that we have been on a very difficult journey,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

“We have had to play in top-level games since the start of the Champions League. The fact that it was hard at the start could be an advantage for us now because we are used to playing in these games.

“We played in the stadium against Munich, a team that is one of the best in Europe and we played in finals before. We are ready. We have not been scared at all this season so we are going to take to the pitch at our best tomorrow.

“I have more experience now from the last few years. I try to transmit to my team and my players the importance of playing in the Champions League final and the chance to make history.

“Making history means doing something that nobody has ever done before you at a club like Paris St Germain, so that is very important and it needs to be managed carefully so that it doesn’t overwhelm us.

“I have the loved the way we have looked at training. Inter don’t have any doubts either and it will be a brilliant final that we want to win.”

PSG captain Marquinhos featured in the 2020 loss to Bayern, which occurred behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Marquinhos has shared a dressing room with superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but expressed his love for this current group.

He said: “I have played in so many teams over the years here, but we are certainly enjoying it here on a daily basis and in every match.

“You can see the way we all run together, how we understand one another on the pitch, so there is the influence in our results. I am in love with this team, with everything we do on the pitch for one another and it is a pleasure to be a part of it.

“It is a great opportunity tomorrow to make history here as a club and for all the players here. It is a second opportunity for me to play in the Champions League final and I don’t want to let if pass me by.”

Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed an extraordinary campaign with 33 goals to become one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, but played down its significance.

“When you are a player at Paris St Germain, the most important thing is to win the Champions League. I am focused on the team and not on individual accolades,” Dembele insisted.

“I am pleased with what we have done since January. We have changed our mentality and we are going to try to keep it going and go all the way.”