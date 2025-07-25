Bayern Munich revive talks with Liverpool over Luis Diaz transfer
Liverpool do not want to sell the Colombia international
Bayern Munich are back in talks with Liverpool as their attempts to buy Luis Diaz continue.
The German champions had a £58.5m bid for the Colombian winger rejected earlier this month. And while Liverpool have maintained their stance that Diaz is not for sale, Bayern have been in persistent dialogue in their hopes to sign the 28-year-old.
They made an initial approach for Diaz, which Liverpool rebuffed, before returning with a £67.5m offer, which was nowhere near one Liverpool would consider. The Premier League champions believe Diaz is worth at least €100m (£87m).
Bayern are yet to make a second bid but their continued interest shows they have not moved on to other targets as they look for a replacement for the departed Leroy Sane.
Liverpool regard Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season and operated as both a left winger and a centre-forward, as a key player. He has two years left on his contract.
Liverpool have strengthened their forward line this week with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69m, taking their spending for the summer to around £250m.
They had also made an inquiry for Alexander Isak, who wants to explore the option of a move away from Newcastle and who could cost more than the £100m club-record fee paid for Florian Wirtz, before buying Ekitike.
Liverpool have also extended the contract of left-back Owen Beck and loaned him to Championship club Derby.
