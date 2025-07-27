Luis Diaz set for 75m euro move to Bayern Munich as Liverpool accept latest bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have agreed a 75 million euro deal with Bayern Munich for Reds forward Luis Diaz, the PA news agency understands.

The agreement comes after the Bundesliga champions were understood to have reopened dialogue regarding a move after having an initial offer of 67.5 million euros (£59m) dismissed last week.

Liverpool are currently on their pre-season tour in Asia and Diaz was still with the team when they arrived in Tokyo on Sunday, but now has permission to leave.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his original contract and it is understood the Reds accepted the bid for what they consider to be his market value.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 and made 50 appearances in all competitions last season – scoring 17 goals – as he helped the team clinch the Premier League title.

His time on Merseyside also saw him lift the FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s 4-2 friendly defeat by AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday as speculation surrounding his future continued to mount.

Speaking post-match, head coach Arne Slot said: “In Lucho’s (Diaz’s) situation, there’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that.

“He’s training really well with us but we have decided for now not to play him yet.

“I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis. I cannot comment much more about that.”

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer window so far and have bolstered their attacking options with Florian Wirtz – who made his first start as a false nine on Saturday – and Hugo Ekitike joining the club.

There have also been further arrivals on Merseyside, with Jeremie Frimpong, left-back Milos Kerkez and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili all signing and the trio played in the second half of Saturday’s friendly.