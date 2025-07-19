‘She’s a freak’: Lucy Bronze inspires England’s mentality before Euro 2025 semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Esme Morgan said Lucy Bronze’s warrior spirit is inspiring the Lionesses at Euro 2025, with the veteran’s “passion, energy and fight” spreading around the team as they prepare for Tuesday’s semi-final against Italy.

Bronze scored England’s decisive penalty in the dramatic shoot-out victory over Sweden and created an iconic image as she removed the tape on her leg and defied tightness in her hamstring to step up for her country.

The right back is appearing at her seventh major tournament for England and with the Lionesses now through to their sixth consecutive semi-final, Morgan said Bronze remains as important as ever.

open image in gallery Lucy Bronze inspired England’s comeback against Sweden ( Getty Images )

“I don't think it can really be put into words,” Morgan said. “She is such an incredible leader in this team. We are all inspired by her mentality. She's a freak really, in that she just has so much passion, energy, fight, and she infects everyone else with it.”

Morgan was part of England’s triple-change in the 70th minute while the Lionesses still trailed Sweden 2-0 and the 24-year-old was seen handing a note to Bronze with tactical instructions from Sarina Wiegman.

Bronze scored England’s first goal from Chloe Kelly’s cross to spark their comeback and Morgan later joked on social media that the message to Bronze read: “Save us, GOAT”.

“That note might as well have said that because that's apparently what she read on it,” Morgan said. “She just sort of put her shoulders back and played like, ‘I am not letting us go home’.

“She's just incredible how she was taping herself up and then whipped it off to take her penalty. She's hilarious, she's just brilliant and we all love her and are very grateful that we get to play alongside her.”

open image in gallery Bronze scored England’s decisive penalty in the shoot-out ( The FA via Getty Images )

Wiegman reserved special praise for Bronze after England’s comeback victory, with the Lionesses manager saying she is “one of a kind” after defying injury to score in the shoot-out.

“I have never, ever seen this before in my life,” Wiegman said. “I’m a very lucky person that I’ve worked with so many incredible people and incredible football players, and there are so, so many.

“But what she does and her mentality, and how she did that penalty and the goal at the far post. But that’s not what defines her. What defines her is that resilience, that fight. I think the only way to get her off the pitch is in a wheelchair.”