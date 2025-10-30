Juventus appoint former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti
Spalletti won Serie A with Napoli in 2023 before joining the Italy setup
Juventus have appointed former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti on a deal that runs the end of the season.
Spalletti joins Juventus following the dismissal of Igor Tudor earlier this week, with the club having endured three straight losses and an eight-match winless run that dated back to mid-September.
That run ended with a 3-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday under interim coach Massimo Brambilla, with Juventus currently sitting seventh in the Serie A standings after nine games.
While Spalletti joins on an initial eight-month contract, there are reports that his contract will be automatically renewed if Juventus qualify for the Champions League.
"We are delighted to welcome a coach with such expertise and experience to the Bianconeri family,” Juventus said in a club statement. “Welcome to Juventus and good luck, coach!”
Spalletti, who won the league with Napoli in 2023 before an unsuccessful two-year stint in the Italy setup, becomes Juventus' third full-time coach since Massimiliano Allegri was sacked in May 2024.
Thiago Motta, brought in to much fanfare after guiding Bologna to the Champions League, was fired after an ill-fated spell in March. He was replaced by Tudor, who helped Juventus to a top-four finish from last term but has failed to build on that success.
Juventus haven’t won the Italian top flight since 2020, the last of nine consecutive titles.
Spalletti’s first outing with come at Cremonese in Serie A on Saturday, before Juventus host Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League three days later.
