Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez out of first leg against Manchester City
The midfielder, who has been operating at right-back, has a hamstring injury.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off first leg away to Manchester City with a hamstring injury.
Madrid announced the Spain international has an issue with his left hamstring and will not travel to Manchester for Tuesday’s first leg of the play-off tie.
“Following tests carried out on Lucas Vazquez today by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his left hamstring meaning he will not be in the squad to travel to Manchester,” a statement said. “His recovery will be assessed.”
Vazquez was forced off in the 81st minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, with Federico Valverde being asked to drop back from midfield to fill in on the right side of defence.
Madrid’s back line is already without Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba.