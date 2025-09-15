Savannah DeMelo ‘stable’ after collapsing during NWSL match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Racing Louisville confirmed United States international Savannah DeMelo is “stable and alert” after the midfielder collapsed on the pitch during their National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) match at Seattle Reign.

The emergency occurred in first-half stoppage time at Lumen Field, and the 27-year-old received treatment on the pitch before she was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

DeMelo’s club announced the goalless match, which was suspended, will resume at a later date.

A Racing Louisville statement, posted on X, read: “Tonight’s Racing Louisville game at Seattle Reign FC has been abandoned following a medical emergency involving Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo.

“Savannah, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, is stable and alert.

“She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The remainder of the game wil be rescheduled for a further date, and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The NWSL also confirmed in an X post that “Savannah is stable and alert and getting the attention she needs.”

“Our first priority is her health and safety,” the league said in a statement. “We are in close communication with Racing Louisville’s medical team.

“We recognise the concern this incident may cause, particularly in light of recent conversations around player safety.

“The NWSL remains committed to ensuring that the highest standards of medical care and emergency response are in place at every match.”

Reign also offered their support, posting on X: “Sending all our love to Savannah DeMelo and everyone at @RacingLouFC.”

A club statement read: “We stand side-by-side with Louisville during this time and thank our fans for their support.”

In March, DeMelo was also removed from a contest at Bay FC and taken to hospital.

A Racing tweet at the time explained: “Savannah DeMelo is en route to a local hospital with Erin Morton, Racing Louisville’s medical director, for a precautionary evaluation after experiencing lightheadedness during the first half of tonight’s game at Bay FC.

“Savannah remains awake and alert, and we appreciate the outpouring of support for her.”

Two months later, she revealed to ESPN that she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism in autumn 2024.