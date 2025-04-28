Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have sealed a second Premier League triumph with their title made mathematically certain by a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham.

Arne Slot’s side have dominated the division in their first season under the Dutchman, surging clear of the pack to seize the trophy with several games to spare.

For the club’s longer-serving players involved in a breakthrough success under Jurgen Klopp in 2020, a second league win was one to be relished given how Covid impacted Liverpool’s celebrations last time around.

And having wrapped up the title at a raucous Anfield, the revelry could begin with a league title secured at home for the first time since 1990.

"To replace Jurgen is a big job and the manager did it in his own way and deserves a lot of credit," said captain Virgil van Dijk of Slot’s impact. "I don't think anyone from the outside world thought we would be Premier League champions."

Van Dijk is one of 21 players in-line to receive a winners’ medal.

Premier League rules state that any individual to have made five or more appearances in the trophy-winning league campaign must be given one of the 40 commemorative medals given to the champions.

The 21 Liverpool players to have exceeded that threshold as things stand are:

Ryan Gravenberch

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Luis Diaz

Alexis Mac Allister

Dominik Szoboszlai

Cody Gakpo

Andry Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Curtis Jones

Ibrahima Konate

Darwin Nunez

Alisson Becker

Diogo Jota

Wataru Endo

Kostas Tsimikas

Conor Bradley

Harvey Elliott

Jarell Quansah

Caoimhin Kelleher

Joe Gomez

A notable absentee from that group is Federico Chiesa. The summer signing from Juventus has battled injury in his first season on Merseyside and struggled to force his way consistently into Slot’s forward line.

Federico Chiesa has featured sparingly this season ( PA Wire )

Chiesa has so far made four appearances, all off the bench, in the Premier League this season - it would appear highly likely that he adds to that tally in Liverpool’s final four games, and thus meets the criteria for receipt of a medal automatically.

It may be that the Italian is granted the silver token anyway: the 40 medals can be distributed to the manager, players and officials as the successful club see fit, provided every player to have made five Premier League appearances receives one.

Liverpool are set to lift the trophy on the final day of the season when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield.