Manchester City travel to Anfield on Saturday looking to improve their recent Premier League form, which has seen them win just one of their last six, against a Liverpool side desperate to get back in the top four (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

The reigning champions have had a season to forget so far, but despite losing seven of their 24 league games, they are just two points behind Manchester United, who currently occupy fourth place.

Arne Slot’s side go into the game with just one league defeat in their last 12, but like City, there have been too many draws for anyone’s liking.

They were beaten 3-2 at Bournemouth, despite coming back from 2-0 down only for Amine Adli to hit the winner in added time, and have drawn six since the beginning of December.

Despite that run, betting sites still make them odds-on to secure a top four spot at 10/11.

City are aiming a little bit higher as they seek to challenge league leaders Arsenal, but have also seen progress held up by draws with Sunderland, Chelsea, Brighton and Tottenham last time out, despite being 2-0 at half-time.

Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo had given City a lead, only for a much-improved Spurs performance in the second half and two goals from Dominic Solanke to earn the visitors a point.

Liverpool vs Manchester City betting preview: Don’t count out Salah

Eight points separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but they were a class apart when they met earlier in the season at the Etihad, and the home side ran out 3-0 winners.

Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku were all on target to end a four-game winless run for City against the Reds.

The Reds completed the double over them last season, on their way to winning their 20th league title, with 2-0 wins home and away.

At Anfield, Cody Gakpo opened the scoring before Mo Salah made sure of the points from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time.

Salah was also on target in the return match in February last year, when he opened the scoring at the Etihad before Dominik Szoboszlai added the second just before half-time.

Salah has an impressive record against City with 13 goals and eight assists in 24 appearances.

The Egyptian has failed so far to reach the levels of last season, but he was back among the goals for the Reds when he scored the third goal of their 6-0 win over Qarabag in their final Champions League match.

That goal took his tally for the season to 13 in 34 appearances for club and country, but you have to go back to November for his last league goal, when he opened the scoring in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

At least while he is still finding his form, Liverpool are still scoring plenty of goals, and a certain Hugo Ekitike is enjoying being the main man.

Liverpool vs Man City prediction 1: Salah to score or assist - 21/20 BetMGM

Get ready for goals

While neither side has struggled to score goals this season, they have when it comes to keeping the other team out.

City have conceded 23 in their 24 league games, while for Liverpool, that figure is 33, which is only eight more than they conceded in the whole of last season.

In the league, the Reds have kept just two clean sheets in their last eight and both those matches ended goalless, while City have conceded in four of their last six, including three against Bodo Glimt in the Champions League.

Football betting sites are expecting goals and both teams to score is just 1/2, so we’ve gone for four or more goals, which has clicked in three of Liverpool’s last four home games.

Liverpool vs Man City prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals - 6/4 Betfred

Liverpool vs Man City team news

Liverpool vs Man City predicted lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Manchester City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland.

