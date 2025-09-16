Liverpool vs Atletico betting tips

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the first match of their Champions League campaign on Wednesday, with the Reds looking to get off to the perfect start at Anfield (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

Arne Slot’s side finished top of the league table last season, but that ended up working against them. They faced PSG in the round of 16, going out to the eventual winners on penalties. Nevertheless, the mission will obviously be to finish as high as they can once again in 2025/26.

The deadline-day arrival of Alexander Isak adds another layer to a team that was already one of the best in Europe, and despite a series of somewhat unconvincing performances so far, Liverpool are still among the favourites to win the Champions League with most betting sites, with early Champions League odds hovering around 6/1.

The Reds will head into most matches as favourites this season and that is no different this week, with football betting sites making them odds-on to see off an Atetico side that went out of the Champions League on penalties to Real Madrid in the round of 16 last season.

Liverpool vs Atletico betting preview: Reds to open campaign with a win

Premier League champions Liverpool sit top of the league after four games of the new season, with the Reds the only side to have four wins from four so far.

The performances have not been as convincing as the results suggest, but the Reds are already showing a characteristic of champions by coming away with wins no matter how they perform.

And the fact remains that Slot’s side possesses one of the most frightening attacking line-ups on the continent, with Mo Salah and Hugo Ekitike presumably joined by Alexander Isak at Anfield after the Sweden striker missed the trip to Turf Moor.

Liverpool’s four wins have included nine goals – including three against Newcastle and four versus Bournemouth – though they have conceded four, which illustrates that the defence has been more leaky that it was last season.

Atletico currently sit 11th in LaLiga, having won just one game so far alongside two draws and an opening weekend loss to Espanyol. Diego Simeone’s men have scored five goals in four games, though the fact they’ve also conceded four suggests that they are less defensively resolute than a typical Simeone side.

All signs point to a Liverpool win – especially with the fixture taking place at Anfield – though their defence is likely to face one of its toughest tests so far. Adding both teams to score bumps up the football odds for those looking for ways to back the Reds.

Liverpool vs Atletico prediction 1: Liverpool to win, both teams to score - 2/1 Ladbrokes

Liverpool vs Atletico betting tips: Isak to make a mark on Reds debut

Deadline day signing Alexander Isak is yet to feature for his new club after missing the win over Burnley, with the striker lacking match fitness after only appearing for Sweden in the international break so far this season.

The 25-year-old should make the squad this time round at Anfield and though he is unlikely to start, Arne Slot could be tempted after seeing his side’s attacking struggles at Burnley.

In fact, the Dutchman has claimed Isak could play 45 minutes against Atletico, so even if he begins the match on the bench, the Swede will likely see his first minutes for his new club in what will likely be an electric atmosphere on Wednesday night.

While he’s short on minutes so far this season, it seems likely that he’ll re-discover his goalscoring touch sooner rather than later, especially with the supporting cast available to him at his new club.

Having scored two goals in his final five games of the Premier League season in 2024/25, Isak didn’t end the season in great form in front of goal, but his final tally of 23 goals led him to second place in the race for the Golden Boot, and he remains arguably the best striker in the league on his day – we’re backing him to prove that on his debut too.

Liverpool vs Atletico prediction 2: Alexander Isak to score anytime - 21/20 Bet365

Liverpool vs Atletico team news

Liverpool: Reds boss Arne Slot will have to assess the fitness of Alexis Mac Allister after the Argentina midfielder was forced off at half-time in the win over Burnley. Curtis Jones is unlikely to return yet after missing the match at Turf Moor.

Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone has a few injury worries after the win over Villarreal, with Julian Alvarez forced off alongside David Hancko and centre-back Robin Le Normand. Speaking after the match, Simeone said that the issues were “discomfort [and] bruises”, while Hancko twisted his ankle. It is yet unconfirmed whether any of the trio will make the journey to Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Atletico predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Atletico XI: Oblak; Lorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Griezmann, Sorloth.

