What crisis? Virgil van Dijk laughs off Liverpool wobble talk after Forest draw

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has dismissed suggestions his side are having a wobble after they drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds needed Diogo Jota to earn a point at the City Ground when he headed home an equaliser 22 seconds after coming off the bench.

The draw kept Forest, who led through Chris Wood’s early opener, at arm’s length in the Premier League title race, and Liverpool sit six points clear at the summit.

That is despite winning just three of their last seven games, while also losing to Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

But Van Dijk says that is indicative of the league, rather than Liverpool’s struggles.

Asked about his side’s run, he quipped; “So we are in a crisis now?

“It only confirms the Premier League is a very tough league where you play against opponents who are very good.

“Every game is tough, we have to find a way to win and I think if we play like we did in the second half and keep fighting, keep trying, keep finding opportunities then I am very confident we will score goals as well like we have been doing all season.

“We have been outstanding the whole season with everything we have been doing. In games sometimes things doesn’t always go your way, that’s life, that’s part of being a football player.

“We can’t be perfect all the time, but all the hard work we have put in so far should give us the confidence to go out there and show who we are.

“That’s how I see it and that’s what we try to make sure everyone feels like that. So far this season has been going well.

“A draw here and a draw against United doesn’t feel great but we have another opportunity on Saturday to work our socks off and get a win in London (at Brentford) and then it’s on to the next one and the next and the next.”

Things would have been different at the City Ground had Liverpool not come up against a one-man barrier in the form of Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels.

The Belgian made a string of fine stops in the second half to keep the Reds at bay and earn his side a point.

Van Dijk added: “We should have won, could have won but the reality is we take a point at a difficult ground, a difficult evening, in terms of the toughness of the game.

“We created many chances and we could have won the game against a team that doesn’t concede many chances, they have kept clean sheets in the last four games so that says a lot.

“I think we could have scored at least a couple of goals.”