Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgil van Dijk has called on Liverpool’s players and supporters to make Anfield as horrible as possible for the opponents who block their path to their 20th league title.

Liverpool went 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League by securing a 2-0 victory over the champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Now they have seven of their remaining league games at home, including the next three: Newcastle, Southampton and Everton.

Anfield was nervy in the closing stages of last week’s win over Wolves but Van Dijk believes that, if it is at its most intimidating, it can help Arne Slot’s side in the run-in.

He said: “It's pretty normal, [with] humans, there could be some anxious feelings kicking in, and that could still be the case, but I think it only helps us and them as well to make Anfield horrible for the opponent.

“Most of the time we have been doing that, and obviously the way we play obviously helps with that as well. How many home games are left? Seven out of 11. So lets make sure those seven are going to be amazing, as loud as possible, and I don't think we have to speak about it, because normally that is the case.”

Liverpool had been struggling to keep clean sheets and had conceded 18 goals in their previous 13 league games before going to the Etihad and, while City had two-thirds of possession, getting a first top-flight victory there since 2015.

open image in gallery Liverpool celebrate at Man City ( Getty Images )

“Ten years to win here in the league, so it was about time,” added captain Van Dijk, who felt it was a team effort. “Good performance, I think a complete performance, really good attack at times, very good in defence as a team, so well deserved.

“There's a big word that you used ‘collective’, that's very important. I's not about only four players or the goalkeeper. It's about everyone, putting a big shift in everything. I think that's what happened. We had to defend with everything we got at times, although we still have the quality.

open image in gallery Virgil Van Dijk celebrates Liverpool’s win at the Etihad Stadium ( PA Wire )

“I think we showed a different side of football in the best way possible, in terms of defending, attacking at times, set-pieces, that's what we need.”