Virgil Van Dijk identifies solution to Liverpool’s biggest weakness: ‘It’s a killer’

Virgil van Dijk has admitted Liverpool are conceding too many set-piece goals and said that the second phase is “the killer” for them.

Wolves defender Santiago Bueno scored following a corner in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday, while the previous week Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison had struck after they failed to clear a corner.

The defending champions have let in 12 goals in the Premier League from dead-ball situations this season, the joint-most in the division and Van Dijk said the players have to make sure they get better.

“There have been plenty of games when we have defended them very well,” the Liverpool captain said. “But the fact is we've conceded too many set-piece goals. It's about repetition, training, analysing... it's something we have to improve. I'd say at least 75 per cent of the time or even more, it's not even about the first contact, it's the second phase that is the killer.

“Each and every one of us has to take responsibility. It's always going to be on the players. We can speak about how we defend and how we attack, but at the end of the day it's about what the players put in.

“It's not been good enough. We all realise that. We have spoken about that. We need to turn it around. That's why we work on it almost every training session.”

Van Dijk denied it is a mental problem for Liverpool, adding: “I hope not. If that's in your head then it's an issue. Personally, it's not in my head.”

Van Dijk praised Florian Wirtz after the £100m signing scored his first Liverpool goal in the win over Leeds, drawing particular attention to the German’s work ethic.

“I was very happy for him,” he said. “I think he runs almost everywhere. At times on the left, at times in the middle.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds their fans after victory over Wolves ( REUTERS )

“He's a very intelligent player who is so comfortable on the ball. He finds space between the lines and can be very important.

“He wants to be important in terms of goals and assists. The work rate he puts in and the chances he creates is what I think is even more important.”