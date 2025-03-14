Jump to content
Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Carabao Cup final to hand Liverpool injury crisis

Alexander-Arnold was forced off against PSG, with Liverpool facing Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Friday 14 March 2025 06:59 EDT
Arne Slot left with sense of shock after penalty shoot-out exit

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final but Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes the right-back’s season is not over.

Alexander-Arnold limped off in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and, as he is out of contract in the summer and a target for Real Madrid, could have played his last Liverpool game if he were ruled out for more than two months.

But while he will not face Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, Slot is confident he will be back later in the campaign.

He said: “Trent is indeed not available, but he is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Jarell Quansah is likely to deputise at Wembley, with the other specialist right-back Conor Bradley also injured, though Slot namechecked midfielder Curtis Jones as another who could play there.

Slot believes central defender Quansah has the attributes required to operate on the flank, explaining: “Even in a position he is not quite used to, in my opinion, he has the qualities you need, he is strong, fast. excellent on the ball and gives us something on set-pieces.”

Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 74th minute with a suspected ankle injury
Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 74th minute with a suspected ankle injury (AP)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he has “no idea” if he will be at Anfield next season but Slot underlined that he wants to keep the centre-back, who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

He added: “The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.”

