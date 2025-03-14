Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Carabao Cup final to hand Liverpool injury crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the Carabao Cup final but Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes the right-back’s season is not over.

Alexander-Arnold limped off in Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and, as he is out of contract in the summer and a target for Real Madrid, could have played his last Liverpool game if he were ruled out for more than two months.

But while he will not face Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday, Slot is confident he will be back later in the campaign.

He said: “Trent is indeed not available, but he is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

Jarell Quansah is likely to deputise at Wembley, with the other specialist right-back Conor Bradley also injured, though Slot namechecked midfielder Curtis Jones as another who could play there.

Slot believes central defender Quansah has the attributes required to operate on the flank, explaining: “Even in a position he is not quite used to, in my opinion, he has the qualities you need, he is strong, fast. excellent on the ball and gives us something on set-pieces.”

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold was replaced in the 74th minute with a suspected ankle injury ( AP )

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has said he has “no idea” if he will be at Anfield next season but Slot underlined that he wants to keep the centre-back, who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold was able to get back to his feet but he was forced off ( AP )

He added: “The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.”