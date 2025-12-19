Arne Slot: Liverpool do not have ‘unlimited money’ to fix squad issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool do not have “unlimited money” after spending a record £450m in the transfer market in the summer.

Liverpool broke their transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz for £100m and then Alexander Isak for a British record £125m.

But while Slot has still found himself short of defenders this season, with centre-back Giovanni Leoni out for the whole campaign and moments when he was deprived of both senior right-backs, in Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, he said they do not have bottomless piles of cash to buy again now.

An injury to either Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate would be devastating for Liverpool ( AP )

The Dutchman was quick to point out that Liverpool raised more than £200m in the summer when they sold players including Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Gannon-Doak and Caoimhin Kelleher.

And Slot suggested their funds would be limited in January, saying: “The outside world wants to believe we have unlimited money but that is not true.

“You insiders know – and you are the only ones because the outside world only talks about our spending – what we have brought in [money] to spend. That is the way we work over here. You then have to accept that in certain games during a season you are short of a right full-back. But we are still able to win. I fully believe in that way of working by the way.”

Slot will only be able to take two senior specialist centre-backs to Tottenham on Saturday, with Joe Gomez joining Leoni on the sidelines, while midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have taken their turn at right-back this season.

“The injury of Giovanni Leoni has quite a lot of impact,” Slot added. “If you have four centre-backs for the season, two right- and two left-backs with Wata [Endo] and Ryan [Gravenberch] who can help you out, but then you have an ACL injury, that is not very helpful.

‘It is tough. And unfortunately Joe is now out of the squad again tomorrow. In a season, these moments for most teams happen. Some teams have so many [options] but most other teams do not.”