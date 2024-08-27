Support truly

Liverpool are interested in Italy winger Federico Chiesa and are weighing up a move.

Chiesa is out of favour at Juventus and has been omitted from their squad for the first two games of the season by new manager Thiago Motta.

And Liverpool are considering whether to bring him in to strengthen their attacking options as they finally begin to add to the squad Arne Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have already agreed a £25m fee for Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, though he would be loaned back to Valencia for the season before joining in 2025.

Liverpool had shown some interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon in June, but have now turned their attention to Chiesa.

The 26-year-old has entered the last year of his contract at Juventus, which means they could be forced to sell him for a lower fee to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Chiesa cost €50m from Fiorentina, though he spent his first two seasons at Juventus on loan before signing permanently in 2022.

But the Italian has suffered from injuries during his four years in Turin, scoring 32 goals in 131 games.

He excelled when the Azzurri won Euro 2020, scoring twice and being named in the team of the tournament.