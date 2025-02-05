Liverpool’s transfer patience is smart but one key position requires attention soon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many a manager has been heard saying he needs more players. There is a case for saying Arne Slot already has too many. He had to omit Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa from his matchday squad for Saturday’s win at Bournemouth, leaving him lamenting the fact he is only allowed to name nine substitutes for domestic games and calling for an increase to 12.

Liverpool are the instant, eloquent rebuttal to suggestions that clubs forever need to buy. Slot has a simple explanation for their inactivity in January and their quiet summer last year. “Maybe there are not many managers who have such a good squad as I have,” he smiled.

The league table supports that argument. Should Liverpool retain top spot, it will prove the second time they have won the Premier League after a summer of scant spending. Last year’s additions – as they made a profit from sales – were Chiesa, who is yet to start a league game and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has not arrived yet. In 2019, they recruited only the back-up goalkeeper Adrian and a 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

And yet even at the most well-run clubs, a quiet year in the transfer window can lead to more business further down the line. That may be the case at Anfield, though Slot scarcely wants a clearout. "It would be a bit weird if I said I was so happy with this team in the summer window and this winter window that now in the next window we bring 15 new players in,” he said.

The backdrop to Liverpool’s summer of non-spending and dry January came courtesy of Jurgen Klopp, first signing forwards in three successive windows and then four midfielders in swift succession in 2023, along with introducing some younger players. He left a group with two players for each position. Much of the context remains the same. Some may change dramatically, with Liverpool in limbo along with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

“We have some contractual situations that you don't probably don't know about,” Slot laughed. “But Trent, Mo and Virgil haven't extended yet. So we are aware of the fact that we have to be sharp and ready for things that can happen."

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah has retained his hot streak in front of goal ( John Walton/PA Wire )

Replacing arguably their three best players would both be a colossal task and a potentially hugely expensive one. Slot is aware that various types of succession planning are going on behind the scenes. “My life is mainly short term but we have so many quality people at this club that look at the longer term as well,” he explained.

“You always have to be prepared for all the new things coming up. The players that don't play a big part at the moment; will they be able to do this another year? Will they fight for their place or will they [want to] go somewhere else? So we have to be prepared for the next window and what we can do.”

open image in gallery Spurs hold a slender lead heading to Anfield ( Getty Images )

Individual situations are instructive. Maybe Conor Bradley’s future is tied to Alexander-Arnold’s. Should the regular right-back leave, his deputy may have a greater case to stay. Chiesa has the impediment of Salah in front of him: invariably fit, often outstanding. The Italian’s pedigree suggests he merits a role as more than just a big-part player. It has long looked, meanwhile, that Caoimhin Kelleher, surely the best reserve goalkeeper around, will need to leave for first-team football. It is apparent that Slot sees Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo as substitutes, not starters. Meanwhile, there is a growing school of thought that a first-choice left-back ought to be on the agenda in the near future.

So far, though, Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been rewarded for their reluctance to buy. “With the 'new regime' coming in, with Richard, me and some others, the first thing we wanted to do was see what we had over here,” said Slot. “What could we do with them? Ryan Gravenberch is a great example of that, he quickly became the No 6. Just by working with players, we constantly adjust asking: ‘Where are we? What quality do we have? Can we add something? Yes or no.’”

open image in gallery Liverpool bid to keep alive hopes of a historic quadruple ( Getty Images )

And he offered another reason not to buy: the better the side, the smaller the number of footballers capable of improving it. “And then there is the question: is that quality available?” Slot asked. “Only so many players are good enough to play for this team. That is also not so easy. If you are at Feyenoord, there are more players available than if you are at Liverpool for the right price. But at the moment, we are very happy with what we have. But in football, things can change as well. If in the upcoming three months, a certain player who has done so well starts to play poorly, then you might have to adjust." And if three certain players leave, then Slot and Hughes will have to adjust. They won’t be looking for 15 signings, but the shopping list would have to start with three high-class ones.