Arne Slot makes Liverpool transfer declaration amid Alexander Isak speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has refused to be drawn on the club’s position regarding Alexander Isak.

But he has reiterated the club will only sign the right player for the right fee if they want to join.

Since a £110million bid for Isak was rejected earlier this month, the club have not returned to negotiations although they have never formally walked away from pursuing a deal.

Isak’s decision to go public on Tuesday, accusing Newcastle of breaking promises and saying he “can’t continue” and “change is in the best interests of everyone”, has intensified speculation about the striker’s future.

Newcastle’s response was to say: “We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

open image in gallery Isak is currently training alone at Newcastle ( PA Wire )

It adds extra spice for when the two teams meet at St James’ Park on Monday, with Isak expected to absent again as he continues to train away from the squad.

“I am happy with the squad but if we think there is a player who can really make us better then this club has always shown they can bring them in,” said Slot, who has already benefited from a £300million-plus spending spree this summer, offset by more than £200m of sales.

“But it needs to be everything we want: right transfer fee, right position and the player wants to come to us.

“I don’t think (it will be a busy end to the window) because (that would mean) I would be unhappy with the squad and I am happy with the squad.

“I say two players for each positions is ideal, but sometimes less is more so you are not disappointing players.”

open image in gallery Liverpool have spent more than £300million this summer ( PA Wire )

Slot rejected the suggestion their trip to the north east would be made easier by Isak’s absence and the turmoil surrounding the club.

“I don’t think they are a club with troubles,” he added.

“I assume Isak is not playin but they still have Anthony Gordon as a nine, they have Anthony Elanga as a right winger and Harvey Barnes from the left – and Jacob Murphy is not even playing.

“This is the Premier League, we all have a lot of options and Newcastle have them as well.”

However, Slot’s options have been reduced at right-back with new signing Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until after next month’s international break with a hamstring injury sustained in their opening victory over Bournemouth.

“The medical team were completely right about Jeremie to tell me that I had to take him off because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened during the game,” he said.

“I think I got criticised a bit for taking him off, didn’t I?”

open image in gallery Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until after next month’s international break with a hamstring injury ( PA Wire )

Joe Gomez was pressed into action for 18 minutes despite having had just two training sessions after three weeks out with injury and as a result was not able to train three days in a row afterwards.

He could still be in contention at Newcastle, with Conor Bradley, named in Northern Ireland’s squad for next month’s games, only returning to training himself on Thursday.

“At the moment we only have two injuries, but unfortunately it is two in the same position,” said Slot.

“The good thing is we have other players that can play there. Wataru Endo played there for a few minutes, Dominik Szoboszlai has already played there. There are other options we can explore.”