Arne Slot compares Everton to Arsenal with key similarity: ‘They use it a lot’

Arne Slot has compared Everton to Arsenal in their set-piece excellence as he insisted that there are other managers like Sean Dyche.

Everton have scored the second most goals in the division from set-pieces since Dyche’s appointment, which led Slot to draw comparisons with Arsenal as he said the Everton manager shares some characteristics with other coaches.

Arsenal have scored the most goals from corners, 22, in Europe’s top five leagues since the start of last season, including two in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United, while Liverpool conceded from a dead-ball routine in their 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, when Mikel Merino headed in Declan Rice’s free kick.

Everton scored four against Wolves ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Everton have had the lowest share of possession in the Premier League this season, just 40.4 percent, but while Dyche has a reputation for playing a different brand of football to his peers, Slot took a different view.

“I don’t completely agree because I see them bringing the ball out from the back many times as well,” he insisted. “It depends on what the opponent does. If they are fine to play, they play. What they do and that is a bit similar to Brentford, for example, is if they have a free-kick or a throw-in somewhere around the goal, and around is quite a big area, they tend to bring it in.

“But that is not something new. You also see this at Arsenal. One of their strengths is their set pieces and they use it a lot. I think Sean Dyche has certain things that other managers also have in the league. I don’t think that he is on his own for a certain style of play. That is not how I saw it when I watched the game back.”