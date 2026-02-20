Arne Slot says Liverpool’s set-pieces are ‘back to normal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes the team's set-piece performance has returned to "normal" following a significant improvement in recent weeks. The balance between goals conceded and scored from set-pieces had been a persistent problem for the club this season, culminating in the dismissal of individual development coach Aaron Briggs in late December due to ongoing under-performance in the role.

Since Briggs' departure, the situation has improved markedly, though Slot was quick to clarify that this was not a reflection on the former coach. In the first 26 matches of the season, Liverpool conceded 13 goals from set-pieces while scoring only eight. However, in the subsequent 12 games following Briggs' exit, they have conceded just two goals from set-pieces, maintaining their tally of eight scored.

“It would be very unfair to (blame) Aaron, who was partly responsible for that because, (because) in the end I’m responsible for everything,” said the Dutchman.

“We’ve been in that period of time (being) so unlucky. We all knew that it couldn’t go on like that because we hardly gave away a chance in set-pieces but every ball went in and we created multiple opportunities to score and the ball didn’t go in.

“So that things go back to normal now, it’s something which we expected. We didn’t change that much, maybe made one or two slight changes.

“What changed is things went back to normal, because in the Champions League I think we were number one in set-pieces.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot has discussed how the aura surrounding Liverpool managers can change ( Getty )

Liverpool particularly struggled defensively against Premier League opposition set-pieces and that will be tested again at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, although interestingly five of their eight league goals against Forest since their return to the competition in 2022 have been scored from set-pieces.

In Vitor Pereira, Slot is facing his third different Forest manager in four matches but is still looking for his first win, having lost one and drawn one to Nuno Espirito Santo and been defeated by Sean Dyche at home earlier this season.

“Back then (in November) they were in a different management as well because I think it was Sean Dyche’s third or fourth game,” added Slot.

“That sometimes makes it a little bit more difficult because we only have (one game) to see if this manager changes personnel, changes tactics but we, of course, know him because he worked last season in the Premier League as well.

“It was a difficult game for us in the beginning of the season – the first half-hour was very good from us and then we conceded a set-piece and the game went completely the opposite way.

“We know what we can expect if we play Forest because I’ve played them three times already.”