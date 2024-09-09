I want to be a number one – Caoimhin Kelleher casts doubt over Liverpool future

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted he may have to leave Liverpool to achieve his dream of becoming a first-choice goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old, who started for Ireland in Saturday’s 2-0 Nations League defeat by England, is currently number two at Anfield behind Alisson Becker, but with Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive on Merseyside next summer, his future appears to be up in the air.

Asked about his situation at Ireland’s pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Greece, Kelleher said: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.

“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Kelleher, a two-time Carabao Cup winner with the Reds, deputised ably for Alisson last season after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury, and made 26 appearances in total.

He was linked with a move away in January and then again during the summer, when Nottingham Forest reportedly had a series of bids rejected.

Asked how close he came to leaving the Reds during the summer, Kelleher said: “My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

“It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out.”