Liverpool put home sickness behind them to thrash Qarabag and ease into last 16

Liverpool put their domestic problems behind them as they comfortably eased into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 6-0 victory over Qarabag.

In contrast to the Premier League, where Arne Slot’s side have won just five of their last 18 games, Europe has been a fruitful hunting ground and this was their sixth and easiest group-stage victory.

As in Marseille last week Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike – both goalscorers – and Dominik Szoboszlai were the architects but the sight of Mohamed Salah enthusiastically thumping the badge on his chest after scoring his first goal for the club since November 1 was a reminder there is life left in the old guard.

Two goals from Alexis Mac Allister and one from substitute Federico Chiesa saw Liverpool finish third in the table and avoided the dreaded play-off round.

In truth the Azerbaijaini opponents looked overawed by the occasion and ill-equipped to deal with their hosts’ pressing and intricate passing of the fleet-footed Wirtz, now regularly delivering a return on his £116million transfer fee.

Ekitike was equally impressive, dropping deep and running at defenders while also leading the line with authority.

Four goals in the second half had Anfield in party mood with Premier League woes forgotten but Saturday’s visit of Newcastle could bring them back down to earth as already significant injury problems worsened.

Pre-match Slot had spoken about the “struggles” endured and Curtis Jones’ absence with illness left just three senior outfield players on the bench: two of whom were the under-used Rio Ngumoha and Wataru Endo.

The latter was pressed into action in only the third minute when Jeremie Frimpong appeared to pull a hamstring.

Having a defensive midfielder who turns 33 in a fortnight at right-back was far from ideal, especially as the player who usually performs the holding role Ryan Gravenberch was already covering in central defence.

But Qarabag could not even find a way to test the Japan international as Liverpool took control and, unlike many occasions this season, never afforded the visitors an opening.

Szoboszlai’s 15th-minute corner was flicked on by Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk’s stooping header bounced down and Mac Allister reacted quickest and the ball crossed the line before goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski clawed it out.

It was only his second goal of an underwhelming season, having scored the winner against Real Madrid two months ago.

Ekitike then did brilliantly to not only keep possession but drive forward to tee up Wirtz to score from the edge of the penalty area.

Chances rained in with Andy Robertson’s rising drive going over, Szoboszlai placing a good opportunity straight at the goalkeeper, and Cody Gakpo – twice – and Ekitike seeing efforts deflected wide.

Five minutes into the second half the result was secured as, in a reversal of the routine at Bournemouth, Szboszlai back-heeled for Salah fire in a free-kick.

He twice thumped the Liverbird on his chest before standing arms spread wide in front of the Kop.

Ekitike scored an impressive solo goal, nicking Van Dijk’s long ball past Bahlul Mustafazade and racing through to beat the keeper, taking his own bow in front of the Kop.

Mac Allister’s second came from barely three yards out after a fortunate deflection from Matheus Silva. He missed the chance of a hat-trick from not much further out but Chiesa did not.