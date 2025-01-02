Amorim’s formation and Rashford’s future – issues Man Utd need to sort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United ushered in the new year with mounting problems facing Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim has been unable to stop the slide since succeeding Erik ten Hag in November, with four straight defeats meaning United have lost six of their last eight in all competitions and are now just seven points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of United’s daunting start to 2025, which sees them make respective Premier League and FA Cup trips to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Can Amorim’s formation work?

Much has been made of Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 system with the squad he has inherited at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s Sporting Lisbon were a well-oiled machine, but the Portuguese has had to put square pegs in round holes to play his favoured formation in England.

The playing profile looks all wrong for what Amorim wants, and more pain appears inevitable before he can rebalance the squad.

Rashford future

Marcus Rashford’s future remains under intense scrutiny after the England forward said last month he was ready “for a new challenge”.

Rashford has struggled for form this season and was omitted from four successive matchday squads after falling out of favour under Amorim.

The 27-year-old returned to the bench for Monday’s home defeat to Newcastle and, although he could feature in some capacity at Liverpool on Sunday, a January departure can not be ruled out.

Midfield matters

United’s lack of athleticism, particularly in midfield, was brutally exposed during the 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen had a torrid time before the partnership was broken up and Kobbie Mainoo was sent on to try and establish some control.

The return of Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes will strengthen the midfield area, but the concern remains United do not have the necessary energy to prevent Liverpool and Arsenal from breaking through at will.

Zirkzee support

The biggest casualty of the Newcastle horror show was Joshua Zirkzee, who was substituted after 33 minutes to ironic cheers from the Old Trafford crowd.

Zirkzee, who has struggled to justify his £36.5million price tag since joining from Bologna in the summer, initially went down the tunnel before returning to the dugout.

Amorim conceded it was a “very difficult moment” for the Netherlands forward and hopefully Zirkzee has had the necessary support at the club this week.

Transfer activity

With the January transfer window now open, United fans will hope Amorim can start shaping the squad that he wants.

There does not appear to be much wiggle room with United close to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) after a summer of heavy spending and the cost of replacing Ten Hag and his staff with Amorim and his assistants.

United might have to sell first to raise funds for Amorim, who is likely to have two attack-minded wing-backs and a striker high on his agenda.