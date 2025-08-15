Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liverpool sign defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma

The highly-rated Italy Under-19 international will cost an initial £26million plus add-ons.

Carl Markham
Friday 15 August 2025 12:37 EDT
Arne Slot has strengthened in defence (Nick Potts/PA)
Arne Slot has strengthened in defence (Nick Potts/PA)

Liverpool have taken their summer spending past the £300million mark after completing the signing of Parma’s 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni on a six-year contract.

The highly-rated Italy Under-19 international will cost an initial £26million plus add-ons and will go straight into Arne Slot’s squad to fill a gap which has seen the head coach operate in pre-season with just two fit centre-backs after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

His signing is subject to international clearance and a work permit but he will be at Anfield for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

In 2023, after making his debut for Padova, Leoni said he was “inspired” by Virgil van Dijk and now he has a chance to learn from the Liverpool captain at close quarters.

Ibrahima Konate is Van Dijk’s established partner but Leoni will be vying with Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s longest-serving current player who has only just returned from injury, to challenge the France international.

“Because it’s one of the best clubs in the world it’s not possible to say no to this club,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a really great sensation and I’m honoured to be here.

“I’m so honoured. I was very happy (about Liverpool being interested). When I saw this I said, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’.”

Liverpool also remain interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, although discussions have stalled over a fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Despite a significant outlay on eight players Liverpool have recouped almost £200m in sales following the departures of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Caoihmhin Kelleher, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips.

