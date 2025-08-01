Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Liverpool unveil new home shirt after champions switch from Nike to adidas

The Premier League champions signed a new deal with adidas earlier this year thought to be worth around £60m per year

Jack Rathborn
Friday 01 August 2025 04:15 EDT
Comments
Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate team's Premier League victory

Liverpool have unveiled their first adidas shirts as part of a new multi-year kit deal with the German athletic apparel giants.

The Premier League champions replaced a previous deal with manufacturer Nike, penning terms with adidas in March this year.

The Reds previously wore adidas kits between 1985 to 1996, and then again between 2006 and 2012, the partnership has seen the team win three top-flight domestic league titles and three FA Cup wins.

Though not official, the deal is thought to be five years and worth more than £60m per year.

The home strip takes on a strawberry red tone, while the away and third strip, in white and sea green respectively, see the Reds pay tribute to previously loved kits by adidas.

The record Premier League kit deal belongs to Manchester United following a £90m per year contract with adidas signed back in July 2023.

"Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome adidas back into the LFC family," Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said after confirming the new deal in March.

(Liverpool FC)

"We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time. adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn't be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance. We'd like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future."

"The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created," Adidas chief executive Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. "We are honored to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans."

