John Barnes believes Rio Ngumoha must ‘grow slowly’ at Liverpool

Rio Ngumoha must be given time to “grow slowly”, according to former Liverpool star John Barnes.

The 16-year-old, who posed for a photo with Barnes when he was just seven, was the Reds’ stoppage-time match-winner in a feisty encounter at Newcastle on Monday night.

He is the fourth youngest player to score in a Premier League fixture, but said after the 3-2 victory he will not get “carried away with all the noise”.

Barnes agrees, and believes Liverpool is the perfect place for him to develop.

“I’ve heard about Rio for quite a while now,” Barnes told the PA news agency.

“I’m friends with his house family, where he has been since he moved up from London. My friend told me a while ago he had this boy coming from London to live with him and then he actually showed me a picture of me and Rio when Rio was about seven years old in the underground in London.

“It’s been a fantastic rise for him in terms of what he did in pre-season and now coming on to score the winner, (showing) great composure in terms of the finish. So I’m pleased for him.”

Asked if he had the makings of a future England senior international, Barnes said: “Absolutely, but let him grow slowly. We remember Theo Walcott, he was the same at 16. Let’s not put too much expectation on him, and Liverpool will handle him well.

“He’s not going to be a starter for Liverpool anytime soon. But to involve him in the squad, keep his feet on the ground, let him grow slowly, he’s at the right club for that because Liverpool know how to handle their youngsters.”

Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle was the major pre-match talking point, with the player having expressed a desire to leave and Liverpool having already had one bid rejected.

Barnes, who on Sunday will be appearing at an exclusive event in Liverpool with Premier League player, PICO and Rezzil, says he is in favour of the transfer window closing before the season starts.

“There’s just so much upheaval somewhere along the line in Premier League football, which for me isn’t a good look,” he added.

“You want to start the season with the team that is going to go into it. Doing everything before the season starts would make more sense.

“I don’t think either club has done anything wrong, because (Liverpool) want the player, (Newcastle) want the price.

“If an agreement isn’t reached, is he going to be rehabilitated back into Newcastle? Will the Newcastle fans accept him?

“I have no instinct or gut feeling, because in modern football you can never tell what’s going to happen.”

Barnes believes Liverpool arguably need more strength in defensive areas based on their opening performances, but said of their pursuit of Isak: “This is modern football, you get players when you can. If you get an opportunity to get good players, that’s what you do.

“But I think the balance has to be right for Liverpool moving forward, because I don’t think we can continue to concede so many chances against the opposition.”

