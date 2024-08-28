Jump to content

Liverpool negotiate bargain price for Federico Chiesa

The 26-year-old is expected to complete a medical after the clubs agreed a £10m deal for the winger

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Wednesday 28 August 2024 09:53
Federico Chiesa is set to join Liverpool and become Arne Slot’s first outfield signing.
Federico Chiesa is set to join Liverpool and become Arne Slot’s first outfield signing. (Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed a £10m fee with Juventus for Federico Chiesa.

The Italy winger will have a medical on Merseyside after the two clubs struck a deal, which could rise by a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Chiesa, who has entered the last year of his contract at Juventus, has been surplus to requirements under new manager Thiago Motta, who has not picked him for the first two games of their season.

And Liverpool are set to take advantage and sign him for a discounted price after the 26-year-old cost Juventus €50m from Fiorentina.

He will represent the first outfield signing of the Arne Slot era and the first recruit able to debut, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili completing his move to Anfield on Tuesday, but being immediately loaned back to Valencia for the season.

Chiesa scored 10 goals for Juventus last season while Liverpool have considered bringing in another winger already this summer, with interest in Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon.

