Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who recently inked a two-year contract extension, says he understands a “big summer” is planned after the team won the Premier League title without making a major signing.

Arne Slot, who inherited a top-quality squad from Jurgen Klopp, has been coy about his summer plans.

“It would be strange for me to say now I am not happy with the team. We didn’t change anything, and I don’t think we went downwards,” he said earlier this month.

His appointment was partly based on his reputation for improving players.

But this is where he might need to strengthen:

Goalkeeper

Alisson Becker is the established number one but with Valencia’s 24-year-old Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving in July, it is an area they are strong in and is likely to mean the departure of Caoimhin Kelleher, who kept four clean sheets in his 10 league appearances this season.

Defence

The out-of-contract Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future still appears to lie with Real Madrid and although 21-year-old Conor Bradley has been an able deputy, a more senior option may be needed.

Central defence requires attention with another serious injury for Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah still relatively inexperienced.

Neither left-back Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas have had good seasons and the latter seems most likely to leave.

Linked with: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth).

Midfield

Klopp’s final revamp saw an overhaul of the midfield, so only minor attention is required. Ryan Gravenberch has excelled in a new number six role but he needs support. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was targeted last summer but a return seems unlikely at this stage.

Linked with: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).

Attack

Darwin Nunez clearly does not fit with Slot’s style and seems destined for the exit and while Diogo Jota is the preferred number nine his continuing injury problems make looking for a replacement sensible.

Linked with: Alexander Isak (Newcastle), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).