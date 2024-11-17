Everton beat Liverpool in WSL as penalty given for foul outside the box

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everton defeated Liverpool in the Women’s Super League with the Merseyside derby settled by a penalty that was given for a foul outside the area.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said his side had been “let down by the officials” as Everton won 1-0 at Goodison Park thanks to Katja Snoeijs’ penalty.

Replays showed Liverpool’s Fuka Nagano tripped Honoka Hayashi outside the box but referee Abigail Byrne awarded the spot-kick.

Both players were outside the area when the foul was committed. There is no VAR in the Women’s Super League and Beard said there was “no point” in complaining.

Our panel are in agreement that Everton should not have been awarded a penalty. pic.twitter.com/NWvtVMGfEU — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) November 17, 2024

"It wasn’t a penalty. That’s it. It changes the complete complexity of the game," he said, as Everton won their first WSL match of the season.

"You have the referee, the fourth official, the linesman and the assistant referee all with unblocked views. Even I saw the contact was about a yard outside the box.

"I just give up with it to be honest with you because it happens every week - not just with us. It cost us the game today, 100 per cent.

"I just feel we’ve been let down by the officials. I feel we should have had two penalties and we’ve had one given against us that wasn’t a penalty.

"Ultimately those decisions have cost us either a point or three points today."

The result means Liverpool have gone five games without a win in the WSL while Everton’s win lifted them off the bottom of the table.