Arne Slot has revealed both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa could be available for Liverpool against Fulham.

The Reds beat Girona midweek to retain their unbeaten streak in the Champions League, though Jota was absent once again having dealt with a rib injury sustained in the win against Chelsea earlier this season.

But Slot provided an update on the pair, with both players poised to offer cover ahead of a busy festive schedule.

“I think they are [available],” Slot said. “We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot.

“We have to see. Maybe Diogo is in the squad, maybe Federico as well but that depends on the numbers we have.”

Chiesa has been used sparingly by Slot since joining from Juventus, with his match fitness insufficient after missing pre-season.

The Italian winger has been seen featuring for the Under-21s, but missed Monday’s game through illness before returning to first team training.

“What makes it difficult is we play so many games,” Slot added on Chiesa. “What he needs is playing time.

Diogo Jota (left) has returned to full training after a rib injury

“If you haven't played for five or six months, it is sometimes difficult for a manager to give him those minutes because you don't know what to expect.

“Maybe the Southampton game would be a good game to give him minutes. He needs to get his fitness level. He needs playing time. But it is not always to find these minutes.”

Federico Chiesa

Another player struggling, despite Liverpool’s excellent form, is Darwin Nunez, with just three goals in all competitions this season.

“We all saw it did something to him when he missed the chances,” Slot added. “I think every one needs an arm around like this.

“But I made it clear to him he is not only judged on the goals he scored. Ideally he scores more.

Darwin Nunez has struggled for form

“The last half an hour against Girona was not up to the standards and that was due to the chances he missed.

“For me, he has impact. He hasn't scored the amount of goals he or we want. But he has impact in his work-rate. He is part of a team that scores a lot of goals and wins a lot. I don't only judge Darwin on his goals.”