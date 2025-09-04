Liverpool players may never get over Diogo Jota death, Andy Robertson says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson he and his Liverpool team-mates may never get over the death of Diogo Jota.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were both killed in a car collision in July, shocking the football world.

Robertson had considered his future at Liverpool in the summer but all of his concerns became insignificant when he heard the news about Jota, who was 28 at the time of his death.

The 31-year-old left-back said: “It was the most difficult thing we’ll ever go through.

“It was such a surprise, such a shock. It was devastating for his family, first and foremost, but also devastating for us as a group of lads.

“Football, I don’t think anyone could care less about football. When things like that happen it puts life into perspective as to what’s important, like spending time with your family and spending time with your kids because you never know what’s around the corner.

“Like I say, it’s the toughest thing we’ll ever go through. Losing one of my closest mates, for me, was hugely difficult.

Robertson, right, and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk at the funeral of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ( REUTERS/Pedro Nunes )

“It’s something we’ll probably never get over but it’s something we have to carry with us.

“We’ll carry the memories we have from our time with him. And as long as we continue to do that, he’ll always be in our thoughts and he’ll always be in our hearts.

“That’s all we can do.

“It didn’t influence my decision. The decision was already made before the tragedy but I knew in that moment that the club needed me.

“I know I am one of the leaders in the team and I have obviously been made vice-captain now.

“It’s going to take a lot this season. I know football was irrelevant but if you take the football out of it even as lads in the changing room we are all going to need help during the season.

“We’ve already had difficult moments in terms of the first time in front of fans, having to go to your team-mate’s funeral which is absolutely madness to even say, and everything else that followed after it.

“I know the leaders in that changing room have got a big job to do this season in terms of trying to help everyone as a club and even Diogo’s family through this massively difficult moment.

“It won’t get easier but maybe we can numb the pain a little bit as time goes on. It’s up to as leaders to try and guide us guide us through that.”

After being a regular starter at Liverpool since signing from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has lost his place at Liverpool to following Milos Kerkez’s arrival from Bournemouth and he admits it has been “difficult for different reasons.”

He said: “I’m used to playing pretty much every game.

“I’ve had eight years at Liverpool where – apart from at the beginning – I’ve always been a starter.

“I’ve always played. Obviously in the first few games this season I’ve found myself on the bench.

“But I had time to think over the summer about what I wanted. I made a decision and I still believe if I keep doing what I’m doing I’ll play a lot of games for club and country.”